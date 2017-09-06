© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nesting Green Sea Turtles Flock To Central Florida

By Amy Green
Published September 6, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.
Green sea turtles are nesting in record numbers in central Florida.

Some 14,000 nests have been counted at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach, among the most popular nest sites in the world.

Kate Mansfield of the University of Central Florida says it's a good sign of the once-endangered animal's population in the Atlantic Ocean.

"What's fun and crazy is that this season is still not yet over. We're still recording green turtle nests. They tend to nest a little later than the loggerheads."

The 20-mile beach is home to some 30 percent of the state's green sea turtle nests. Researchers also have counted some 9,000 loggerhead nests.

The season ends in the fall.

sea turtles
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
