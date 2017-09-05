Intersection: Orlando's Vietnamese Heritage

As PBS prepares to air The Vietnam War, a documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, WUCF is highlighting Orlando’s Vietnamese community with a series of videos.

Ricky Ly, the founder of the Tasty Chomps food blogstops by with former Miss Vietnam Florida, Anh Do to talk about how the next generation of Vietnamese Americans keeps in touch with its roots in the Sunshine State.

For an in-depth look at Orlando's Vietnamese community, go to WMFE's Little Vietnam series.