Intersection: Orlando's Vietnamese Heritage

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 5, 2017 at 9:14 AM EDT
Anh Do and Ricky Ly. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
As PBS prepares to air The Vietnam War, a documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, WUCF is highlighting Orlando’s Vietnamese community with a series of videos.

Ricky Ly, the founder of the Tasty Chomps food blogstops by with former Miss Vietnam Florida, Anh Do to talk about how the next generation of Vietnamese Americans keeps in touch with its roots in the Sunshine State.

For an in-depth look at Orlando's Vietnamese community, go to WMFE's Little Vietnam series.

Matthew Peddie
