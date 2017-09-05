Intersection: Mental Health Funding

Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for opioids this year in the sunshine state. That opened up $27 million in federal for opioid addiction.

But that’s not the entire story when it comes to mental health funding in Florida. That boost in money for opioids was more than offset by cuts.

A $20 million federal substance abuse and mental health block grant ran out and wasn’t picked up by the state legislature.

And then the state cut $10 million to what’s known as Central Receiving facilities, which is where law enforcement bring people who are a threat to themselves or others, or people with severe substance abuse issues.

Todd Dixon, spokesman for Aspire Health Partners joins Intersection to discuss mental health funding along with State Rep. Jason Brodeur who sits on the health care appropriations committee and Donna Wyche, Division Manager of Mental Health and Homeless Issues for Orange County.