Fishkind Conversations: What Can Florida Learn From Hurricane Harvey?

Houston and its surrounding areas are still recovering from the devastation Hurricane Harvey wrought, and now Florida is nervously eyeing Hurricane Irma churning out in the Atlantic. In addition to the tragic loss of lives, economic analyst Hank Fishkind says Harvey will wind up one of the most expensive natural disasters in U-S history –with effects ranging from climbing gas prices as the storm shut down Gulf oil refineries, to Houston-area residents dealing with extensive property damage.

Fishkind widens the lens from the human tragedy to examine natural disasters by the numbers, and he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston there are economic lessons the U.S. and Florida can learn from Harvey.

