© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: What Can Florida Learn From Hurricane Harvey?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published September 5, 2017 at 9:13 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Houston and its surrounding areas are still recovering from the devastation Hurricane Harvey wrought, and now Florida is nervously eyeing Hurricane Irma churning out in the Atlantic. In addition to the tragic loss of lives, economic analyst Hank Fishkind says Harvey will wind up one of the most expensive natural disasters in U-S history –with effects ranging from climbing gas prices as the storm shut down Gulf oil refineries, to Houston-area residents dealing with extensive property damage.

Fishkind widens the lens from the human tragedy to examine natural disasters by the numbers, and he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston there are economic lessons the U.S. and Florida can learn from Harvey.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic CommentarieshurricanesHarvey
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details