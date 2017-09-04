© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Contest Will Haul In 13,000 Invasive Lionfish 

By WMFE Staff
Published September 4, 2017 at 11:52 AM EDT
Lionfish are among Florida's non-native species of fish. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Lionfish are among Florida's non-native species of fish. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — About 13,000 lionfish will be caught in Florida waters when an annual contest to remove the invasive species wraps up.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's 2017 contest ends Monday. Commercial and recreational fisherman had already hauled in 12,300 lionfish with five days left to go. Lionfish are native in ocean waters off Africa, Asia and Australia. Florida officials say the lionfish invasion began with a handful of released fish and were first discovered in 1985 near Fort Lauderdale. They've since spread statewide and beyond. Lionfish eat native fish, including species important to maintaining healthy reefs. They also compete with other native predatory fish for food. Lionfish defend themselves with venomous spines and have few natural predators in U.S. waters. The contest began May 20 and has averaged about 120 lionfish caught per day.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details