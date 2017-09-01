© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: SALES

By Radio Intern
Published September 1, 2017 at 9:29 AM EDT
Left to right is Jordan Shih and Lauren Morgan. Photo: Matthew Peddie WMFE.
Jordan Shih and Lauren Morgan perform under the name SALES. Their music’s been described as low-fi, nuanced, indie pop.

Shih and Morgan have known each other since high school and have been working together on SALES together since 2013.

"That's when we wrote Renee, and we're a fairly young band I would say," Morgan said.

Shih said he wrote the song ‘Sorry Bro’ after getting in a fight with Morgan. “Yeah we got in a huge fight. I don’t even remember. But I felt bad about it," Shih said.

"We weren’t talking for a few days. And I just felt really bad, and started working on music, and that’s what I tracked up.

“It’s one of my favorite tracks actually," said Morgan.

SALES newest album will be released single by single on a month to month basis starting in September, Shih said.

