© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Prosecutor Ayala Agrees To Seek Death Penalty In Future 

By Catherine Welch
Published September 1, 2017 at 10:27 AM EDT
File photo
File photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor says she will comply with a state Supreme Court decision and seek the death penalty in future cases if it is unanimously recommended by a panel of her assistant prosecutors.
Orlando-area state attorney Aramis Ayala previously announced she would stop seeking the death penalty altogether. An angry Republican Gov. Rick Scott reassigned her death penalty-eligible cases to another state prosecutor. The governor's move was upheld by the court Thursday. The court said Ayala was wrong to have a blanket policy of not seeking the death penalty. During a Friday news conference Friday Ayala said she'll appoint a panel of seven prosecutors to decide whether to seek death on a case-by-case basis. She said some members of the panel have supported the death penalty in the past.

Tags
Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details