Florida DEM: We’re Fixing The Problem With Storm Claims

The Florida Department of Emergency Management says only Brevard County’s appeal for help after Hurricane Matthew was rejected due to the department missing a federal deadline.

The DEM says there have been problems going back to the 2004 – 2005 storm season. But after Hurricane Matthew only Brevard County’s appeal failed to reach FEMA before the deadline.

Brevard County says it’s seeking about $300,000.

A DEM spokesman said department leaders have been meeting with emergency management officials along Florida’s east coast, and it’s making strides to fix filing problems.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is urging FEMA to extend the deadline.

The DEM says historically similar appeals to FEMA have had a low rate of success.