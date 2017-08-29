© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Stetson Football Player Died During Practice

By WMFE Staff
Published August 29, 2017 at 10:46 AM EDT
Nicholas Adam Blakely, a 19 year old sophomore from Lawrenceville, Georgia, died during a Stetson Football practice. Photo: Stetson University
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A sophomore from Georgia collapsed and died during football practice at a Florida university.

Stetson University officials said in a statement that 19-year-old Nicholas Adam Blakely collapsed during a Monday evening practice. The accounting major from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was the sidelines when he complained of not feeling well. He collapsed and was taken to Florida Hospital Deland, where he died.

The statement said Coach Roger Hughes broke the news to his team and counselors are on hand to help them deal with their loss.

Blakely was a defensive back who was redshirted last season and never played in a college football game. The team was preparing for its season opener at Sacred Heart University on Saturday in Connecticut.

He attended Archer High School, which is northeast of Atlanta.

