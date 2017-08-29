Intersection: The Opioid Addiction Crisis And 'Body Brokering'

South Florida is home to an addiction treatment industry, and as the opioid crisis intensifies, more people are headed to South Florida for treatment.

WLRN’s Peter Haden has reported on the treatment industry, which revolves around so-called sober homes, halfway houses where people recovering from addiction can get clean. But, while some sober home operators want to get their residents well, others see addicts as a payday.

“It’s about recruiting. Recruiting patients or clients with good insurance," says Haden.

He joins us to explain the practice of 'body brokering'- where drug treatment centers pay kickbacks to the owners of sober homes to send them patients.