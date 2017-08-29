Intersection: Governor's Race Update; Corcoran & Tourism Development; Johnny Reb
An FBI investigation into construction deals in Tallahassee could undermine the gubernatorial hopes of Democratic mayor Andrew Gillum.
Meanwhile Republican speaker of the house Richard Corcoran hasn’t said yet if he’ll run for governor, but he’s making headlines taking on spending at tourism development councils.
Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody join Intersection for an update on the race for the governor’s mansion and more in Florida politics.