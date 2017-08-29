© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Governor's Race Update; Corcoran & Tourism Development; Johnny Reb

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 29, 2017 at 10:46 AM EDT
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

An FBI investigation into construction deals in Tallahassee could undermine the gubernatorial hopes of Democratic mayor Andrew Gillum.

Meanwhile Republican speaker of the house Richard Corcoran hasn’t said yet if he’ll run for governor, but he’s making headlines taking on spending at tourism development councils.

Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody join Intersection for an update on the race for the governor’s mansion and more in Florida politics.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details