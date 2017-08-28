© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia Co. Shelter Taking In Dogs, Some Displaced By Harvey

By Crystal Chavez
Published August 28, 2017 at 10:38 AM EDT
Photo from Southeast Volusia Humane Society Facebook page.
A central Florida shelter is taking in dogs in hopes of freeing space for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Southeast Volusia Humane Society took in 37 dogs Sunday night from a Louisiana shelter that had reached capacity taking in dogs from Texas. Karen Morgan who runs the Southeast Volusia Humane Society said some of the dogs were surrendered by their owners.

“One of the dogs was pregnant, one came in from a case where it was actually found with a long chain around its neck left to a tree, so a lot of sad stories there but this one will have a happy ending because so many rescues in the community pulled together,” said Morgan.

The shelter’s asking for donations of small dog dry and wet food, bedding, towels and crates. They're also looking for people who can foster a pet.

Crystal Chavez
