Lawmaker Pushing Again To Outlaw Sanctuary Policies In Florida

By WMFE Staff
Published August 28, 2017 at 7:07 AM EDT
tallahassee-capitol-building-2

A Florida lawmaker is once again trying to outlaw sanctuary policies in the state.

Republican Representative Larry Metz of Groveland wants to ensure local law enforcement are cooperating with federal immigration authorities. His bill would create new penalties for municipalities that do provide sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

“If a citizen is either injured or killed by an illegal alien whose access to that victim was made possible by a sanctuary policy,” said Metz, “then that jurisdiction could be held liable by the person or the estate of the person as a result.”

The House approved Metz’s bill last session, but it never got a hearing in the Senate.

