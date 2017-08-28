© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Still Agree

By WMFE Staff
Published August 28, 2017 at 10:53 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Despite polite prodding from the moderator, the leading Democrats running for Florida governor expressed few differences during a candidates forum.
Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessman Chris King told the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Monday that they want to raise the minimum wage, improve the state's schools and expand the economic base beyond tourism, agriculture and construction. The three are seeking the nomination to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in the November 2018 election. The primary is next August. On the Republican side, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and state Sen. Jack Latvala have announced their candidacies. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran is also considering a GOP bid. Scott is precluded by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details