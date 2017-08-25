© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Last Chance For An Intimate Opera Experience

By Crystal Chavez
Published August 25, 2017 at 2:05 PM EDT
Soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer. Photo from Opera Orlando's Facebook page.
Soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer. Photo from Opera Orlando's Facebook page.

This weekend is the last of Opera Orlando’s Summer Concert Series called “Opera On Park.”

The intimate setting of the University Club of Winter Park is a unique way to kick off the upcoming season, says Opera Orlando’s David Sckolnik.

He said this series gives audiences an opportunity to really find out about the essence of the art form.

"There's no costumes, there's no characters, there's no orchestra; the artist has to just stand up there and deliver beautiful sounds and connect directly with the listeners," said Sckolnik.

Hear more about this last event of the organization's Summer Concert Series and get a sneak peek of the upcoming fully-staged productions by clicking on the audio player above.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightopera
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details