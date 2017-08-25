Intersection: WMFE's Hold On To Summer Playlist

Dan Harshbarger and Tony Mickle from the Orlando band Beemo joined Intersection to talk about Young Friends of 90.7 WMFE’s Hold on to Summer Playlist, and share some words of wisdom for young musicians.

Mickle helped Young Friends create a Spotify playlist of Central Florida musicians, including The 502s, Crenshaw, The Sh-booms, Reverist, Billy Wright, and many more. To listen and add to the Hold on to Summer Playlist, visit wmfe.org.

Mickle said his advice for young musicians is to reach out to others in the community.

"Make friends,” said Mickle.

“That's the first thing, this is a tight knit community and people want to see you be successful," he said.

Harshbarger said most people in the Orlando music scene are open to helping each other.

"When they help you you're really helping a scene and things grow that way," Harshbarger said.

Check out bonus haikus about the bands below!

Haikus by Beemo bandmate Matt Juliano:

The 502s - Olivia

Upbeat toe tapping

New album in mix down now

Valar Morghulis

Crenshaw - A Hundred Reasons

They are some good folk

In both senses of the word

Love the harmonies

Caitlin Rushing - Hold On You

Singer Songwriter

This song echoed in my head

After one listen

Destima - Fall

Vocals and guitar

Electronic. Seductive.

More singles coming

Evelyn Music - Is That Enough?

Intersection star

Come back to Orlando, please

Oh is that enough?

The Getbye - Medicine Man

How to describe them?

Gypsy / funk / rock I would say.

You should see them live

Nicholas Roberts - The Rest of Our Lives

Surprisingly tall

With a gift for melody

Glad he’s back in town

Reverist- They Are Weak But We Are Strong

Piano based pop

Omar and Steve crush it live

Album soon I think

Carly Jo Jackson - Trouble

She has the talent,

And, though charmingly clumsy,

Carly *owns* the stage

Evan Taylor Jones - Over Your Shoulder

Old soul with big voice

On the road at the moment

For Denim Heart tour

Cat Ridgeway- Aspen

This EP is great

Aspen tourist board take note:

License this song, please.

John David Williams Music- Wasted Words

Haven’t met him yet

Great tunes and no wasted words

Look forward to more

Billy Wright - Hope

He really likes puns

And he's a boss songwriter.

"Ba da bop bop bop!"

Beemo - The Long Sleep

Next time you see them,

That dope with the mandolin

Deserves to be smacked