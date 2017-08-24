Thousands Attend Funeral For Kissimmee Officers

Thousands of residents, family, friends, and fellow law enforcement paid their respects to two fallen members of the Kissimmee Police Department.

The service was at First Baptist Church of Orlando Thursday morning.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Richard “Sam” Howard were killed in the line of duty over the weekend. Police Chief Jeff O’Dell says they died while saving a woman’s life.

“They didn’t care about her history, they didn’t care about her stature in the community, they only cared that she was a fellow human being that they both had sworn an oath to protect at all costs even above their own safety, my God how powerful is that?" said Chief O'Dell.

Baxter’s wife Sadia said family was his first priority and that he was the best father to their daughters. Sadia is also a member of KPD.

“I will continue to proudly serve you all and keep my husband’s legacy alive. My husband is a true hero and died by giving us the ultimate sacrifice, his life,” said Sadia Baxter.

O’Dell said he wanted the family to know the case was reviewed and the officers did nothing wrong. The City of Kissimmee has created an account at SunTrust Bank for the families of the fallen.

Baxter was 27 years old. Howard was 36.