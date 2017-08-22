Fishkind Conversations: Florida Employment Still Strong...But Why Did Orlando Slip From Top Spot For Job Growth?

Florida’s latest jobs report shows the Sunshine State still going strong, growing by nearly three percent over last year with unemployment holding steady at just over four percent.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says overall the July report is another one for Florida's financial win column...but why did Orlando lose out to Tampa as number one for job growth in the state?

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston it’s a fluke.

He starts with a closer look at the report.