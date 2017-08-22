© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Florida Employment Still Strong...But Why Did Orlando Slip From Top Spot For Job Growth?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published August 22, 2017 at 6:56 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Florida’s latest jobs report shows the Sunshine State still going strong, growing by nearly three percent over last year with unemployment holding steady at just over four percent.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says overall the July report is another one for Florida's financial win column...but why did Orlando lose out to Tampa as number one for job growth in the state?

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston it’s a fluke.

He starts with a closer look at the report. Click the "Play Audio" button above to hear their conversation.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
