Uber Launches First U.S. Inter-City Partnership in Central Florida

The first public private partnership in the country between Uber and five cities launched Monday in central Florida. Regular Uber fares within the boundaries of Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary, Longwood, Maitland, and Sanford will be subsidized by 20%; rides to and from a SunRail Station will be subsidized by 25%. The pilot kicked off in Altamonte Springs last year and the surrounding cities joined in.

“We want to get creative and work with policy makers and cities to increase mobility options for their residents," said Uber spokesman Javi Correoso.

The goal of the program is to complement public transit by bringing affordable and accessible transportation travelers.

“And to try to get people to just leave their cars at home and move around their respective cities with an affordable and reliable alternative,” Correoso added.

Each city spent roughly $63,000 to subsidize Uber rides in a pilot last year.

However, critics say the program puts public transportation in jeopardy of being completely privatized.