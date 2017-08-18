Spotlight: RAW Orlando Artist Spreads Smiles One Handbag At A Time

This weekend independent artists will put their talents on display as RAW Orlando presents Fixate. RAW showcases indie talent in visual art, film, fashion design, performance art, photography and more at shows around the world. Orlando gets its turn Saturday.

Divinder Singh Malhan is one of the local artists who will be showcased. He creates handbags and women's wear. Malhan said he always knew he wanted to do this for a living.

Photo courtesy of kcmalhanhandbag.com

Photo courtesy of kcmalhanhandbag.com[/caption]

He said while fashion has changed over time, he's stayed true to his aesthetics and art.

"I stayed very consistent and my work, most of it is hand-done," said Malhan.

One of his sayings is that: Life can be complicated and involved, love can be bittersweet but handbags are freeing.

Photo from Devinder Singh Malhan's Facebook.

Photo from Devinder Singh Malhan's Facebook.[/caption]

Listen to Malhan talk about how his products are sustainable, the impact his grandparents have had on his life and more about his passion for what he does by clicking on the audio player above.