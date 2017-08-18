© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: RAW Orlando Artist Spreads Smiles One Handbag At A Time

By Crystal Chavez
Published August 18, 2017 at 2:14 PM EDT
Photo from KC Malhan at Raw Orlando Facebook event page.
Photo from KC Malhan at Raw Orlando Facebook event page.

This weekend independent artists will put their talents on display as RAW Orlando presents Fixate. RAW showcases indie talent in visual art, film, fashion design, performance art, photography and more at shows around the world. Orlando gets its turn Saturday.

Divinder Singh Malhan is one of the local artists who will be showcased. He creates handbags and women's wear. Malhan said he always knew he wanted to do this for a living.

 

[caption id="attachment_76894" align="alignnone" width="333"]

KC-Malhan-bag-333x400.gif

Photo courtesy of kcmalhanhandbag.com[/caption]

He said while fashion has changed over time, he's stayed true to his aesthetics and art.

"I stayed very consistent and my work, most of it is hand-done," said Malhan.

One of his sayings is that: Life can be complicated and involved, love can be bittersweet but handbags are freeing.

[caption id="attachment_76959" align="alignnone" width="300"]

D-Dress-300x400.jpg

Photo from Devinder Singh Malhan's Facebook.[/caption]

 

Listen to Malhan talk about how his products are sustainable, the impact his grandparents have had on his life and more about his passion for what he does by clicking on the audio player above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightartSpotlight
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details