A Sharp Warning For Attorneys Representing Pulse Gunman's Widow

A federal judge Thursday warned attorneys representing the Pulse gunman's widow not to miss any more deadlines.

But Judge Paul Byron decided against sanctions.

At issue was a late report from a mental health expert the defense plans on calling at trial.

Attorney Mark Horwitz represented the defense. He says the threat of sanctions was serious.

"The sanction can result in bar action, can result in fines."

Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and helping her husband with the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

She was at the hearing, entering the courtroom smiling and shackled at the ankles. Her trial is scheduled for March. Forty-nine died at Pulse, and more than 50 were wounded.