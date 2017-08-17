© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Sharp Warning For Attorneys Representing Pulse Gunman's Widow

By Amy Green
Published August 17, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green

A federal judge Thursday warned attorneys representing the Pulse gunman's widow not to miss any more deadlines.

But Judge Paul Byron decided against sanctions.

At issue was a late report from a mental health expert the defense plans on calling at trial.

Attorney Mark Horwitz represented the defense. He says the threat of sanctions was serious.

"The sanction can result in bar action, can result in fines."

Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and helping her husband with the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

She was at the hearing, entering the courtroom smiling and shackled at the ankles. Her trial is scheduled for March. Forty-nine died at Pulse, and more than 50 were wounded.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
