UPDATE: Town Hall Meeting Scheduled On Permanent Pulse Memorial

The formal conversation on what a Pulse memorial and museum might look is poised to begin.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.

The onePULSE Foundation says the meeting is the first in a series aimed at establishing a permanent memorial at the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Speakers will include representatives from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, National September 11 Memorial and Museum and other experts.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Orlando Repertory Theater. It is free, but space is limited, and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The foundation will launch an online survey seeking public comment the same day. Forty-nine died and more than 50 were wounded at Pulse.