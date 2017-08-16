© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPDATE: Town Hall Meeting Scheduled On Permanent Pulse Memorial

By Amy Green
Published August 16, 2017 at 7:59 AM EDT
One year after the Pulse shooting, the community gathers at the club for vigils and remembrance. Photo: Joey Roulette
One year after the Pulse shooting, the community gathers at the club for vigils and remembrance. Photo: Joey Roulette

The formal conversation on what a Pulse memorial and museum might look is poised to begin.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.

The onePULSE Foundation says the meeting is the first in a series aimed at establishing a permanent memorial at the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Speakers will include representatives from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, National September 11 Memorial and Museum and other experts.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Orlando Repertory Theater. It is free, but space is limited, and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The foundation will launch an online survey seeking public comment the same day. Forty-nine died and more than 50 were wounded at Pulse.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulsePulse Shooting
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details