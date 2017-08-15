© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Budget Aided By New Gambling Deal With Seminoles 

By WMFE Staff
Published August 15, 2017 at 9:54 AM EDT
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new gambling deal between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe is going to help legislators balance the budget.
State officials are meeting Tuesday to draw up new forecasts to predict how much the state will collect in taxes. State legislators will use the forecasts when they return in January 2018. Preliminary forecasts prepared by economists predict the state's main budget account will grow at least 4.1 percent during the fiscal year that ends next June. Those forecasts estimate growth between 3.6 percent and 4.4 percent for fiscal year 2018-19. But that total has been boosted by an extra $300 million the state expects to receive the next two years due to a settlement reached between Gov. Rick Scott and the tribe that owns several casinos.

