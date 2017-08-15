© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Central Florida Cities Lead Trend Of Adding Ride-Sharing To Public Transit

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published August 15, 2017 at 7:51 AM EDT
Several central Florida cities are on the leading edge of what seems to be a new nationwide trend – the integration of ride-sharing or ride-hailing services with public transportation. Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Sanford and Longwood offer discounts on Uber rides that begin and end within each city. Orlando does not participate as of this writing.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the economics driving this effort are ultimately to save money by reducing the need to build more roads. He tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that in the meantime, the aim is to reduce daily traffic jams and improve public transit by using ride-sharing to solve the "last mile" problem.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
