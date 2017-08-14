© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In Southeastern U.S., Sea Rose At Six Times The Global Rate

By Amy Green
Published August 14, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy NASA
New research shows the sea rose at six times the global rate in the southeastern United States between 2011 and 2015.

The University of Florida study suggests sea level rise is punctuated by peaks and valleys, like one high point that stretched from Cape Hatteras in North Carolina to Miami.

Lead author Arnoldo Valle-Levinson likens sea level rise to a storm surge.

"And on top of that storm surge you have waves that go up and down and that make the surge be more dangerous when a wave is at the peak."

He began investigating as the Indian River Lagoon grew saltier after 2011. There, sea level rise was nearly 10 times the global rate of about a foot a century.

Valle-Levinson points to variations in weather patterns.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
