Florida Legislators: Time To Ban Minor Marriages In State 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Top Republican legislators say it's time to stop minors from being able to marry in Florida.

Two high-ranking state senators filed a bill (SB 140) on Monday that would make it illegal to issue a marriage certificate to anyone under 18. Florida law allows minors aged 16 and 17 to get married if their parents approve. The law also allows a judge to issue a marriage license to minors of any age if they have a child or are expecting a child. The law also allows a judge to allow a minor female to marry an adult male if she is pregnant. Fort Myers Republican Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto says the current law allows minors to be forced into marriage. The Florida Legislature will consider the bill during the 2018 session