Florida Approves Five New Medical Marijuana Growers, Including C. Fla.

The Florida Department of Health has chosen five new marijuana growers in the last few weeks.

The new nurseries selected are: Treadwell Nursery, Sunbulb Company, 3 Boys Farm, Plants of Ruskin and Loop’s Nursery and Greenhouse.

Treadwell Nursery has been selected as Central Florida’s second medical marijuana grower. Treadwell, in Eustis in north Lake County, has not yet gotten the greenlight to grow cannabis.

Knox Nursery grows medical marijuana in Winter Garden and has a retail store in Orlando. During the last legislative session, Florida lawmakers approved a bill to implement Amendment 2, the medical marijuana amendment approved by voters. That bill requires the state to add 10 new medical marijuana growers by October of this year.

More than 10,000 new patients have signed up for medical marijuana cards in the last few months – a sign of Florida’s growing medical marijuana market.