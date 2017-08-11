© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twenty Mice Hitch A Ride Into Space, Thanks To SpaceX

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 11, 2017 at 9:57 AM EDT
A laboratory mouse in which a gene affecting hair growth has been knocked out (left) is shown nextto a normal lab mouse. (Image credit: National Institutes of Health)
A laboratory mouse in which a gene affecting hair growth has been knocked out (left) is shown nextto a normal lab mouse. (Image credit: National Institutes of Health)

SpaceX is set to launch a capsuled filled with supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station, including 20 lab mice.

The launch window opens at 12:31 p.m. Monday and weather remains favorable. Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage about 10 minutes after liftoff and attach to the space station on August 16.

Florida State University researcher Michael Delp wants to solve some biological problems astronauts face in space. To do that, he’s sending the group of mice to the station. For nearly a month, the mice will live in micro-gravity.

"The research is really geared to address several biomedical issues that face astronauts with long-duration space flight," said Delp.

Those issues include bone and muscle deterioration as well as fluid pressure changes in the brain that impair space-travelers' vision.

The mice will be returned to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific ocean next month. The Navy will pick up the furry test subjects and transport them to Loma Linda University in California. Then, they’ll be examined to see just how microgravity affected their physiology.

The supply mission is part of NASA’s commercial cargo program, paying private companies like SpaceX to ship materials to the space station.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details