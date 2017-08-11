© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Timucua Arts Presents Alterity Chamber Orchestra

By Crystal Chavez
Published August 11, 2017 at 1:53 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of Andreas.
Timucua White House has provided diverse, usually free music performances at its newer venue since 2007. Now, the Timucua Arts Foundation is announcing its first ensemble in-residence.

The inaugural season of Alterity Chamber Orchestra begins August 20.

"What we thought Orlando and the central Florida community needed is a chamber orchestra that performs music that would never otherwise get performed in central Florida," said Benoit Glazer, chair of the Timucua Arts Foundation Board.

It's focus is mainly on new music and living composers of contemporary classical music. Learn more about Alterity.co by clicking on the audio player above.

