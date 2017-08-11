Early Voting Underway in Special Florida House Election

A medical director, a former commissioner, and two CEOs are vying for the Republican nomination in the special primary race for House District 44. The area covers a large chunk of southwest Orange County, including Winter Garden, Windermere, and Dr. Phillips.

Early voting ends Saturday and is open at one of three polling locations, including the Orange County elections main office.

Of the more than 44,700 registered Republican voters in that area, less than eight percent have cast ballots.

“Special elections held on their own, especially as this one is, in the heat of summer, when school is starting, tend to be low turnout,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

The Republican candidate who is elected will face off against democrat Paul Chandler in a special general election October 10th.

The winner of that race will replace Republican Representative Eric Eisenaugle, who is stepping down for a state judicial appointment.

