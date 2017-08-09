I-4 Ultimate Milestone : Grand National Drive Overpass To Open Today

A new overpass opens this afternoon.

Grand National Drive will now cross over Interstate 4 near near Kirkman Road. The overpass will help ease congestion around the Kirkman Road interchange, said Jessica Ottaviano with the Florida Department of Transportation,

“There’s hotels, there’s outlets, there’s attractions and so forth, and this will help alleviate congestion," Ottaviano said. "This will help both people who live around here and the tourists in the area.”

This is the first major part of the I-4 Ultimate makeover to be completed. Construction started on the $2.3 billion project two years ago and completion is expected in 2021.