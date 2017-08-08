© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sculpture At Disney World Honors Boy Killed By Gator 

By WMFE Staff
Published August 8, 2017 at 11:53 AM EDT
gates-of-disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World has erected a lighthouse sculpture to honor the memory of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator last year at one of its hotels.
Area television stations reported that the lighthouse was installed within the past week near where the boy died at the Florida resort. Last year, an alligator grabbed little Lane Graves, who was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. The child's father, Matt Graves of Omaha, jumped into the water to try to free his son, whose body was found 16 hours later. His death was ruled an accident.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details