Intersection: Challenges Ahead For Central Florida School Superintendents

The summer holidays are over for kids in Central Florida. As students and teachers get ready to head back to school, district superintendents are figuring out how to pay for new buildings and other infrastructure.

Osceola County superintendent Debra Pace and Seminole County superintendent Walt Griffin joined Intersection to talk about the challenges they face as school starts.

Griffin said there is a financial challenge when it comes to new construction for schools.

“Right now our board [in Seminole County] is working with the community to see about possibly making a recommendation on increasing impact fees,” Griffin said.

"We would bring a recommendation to our board of county commissioners to see if new construction on homes can help pay for new construction on classrooms."

Pace said with the funding as it is brings a challenge for their district by putting a "per student element in to capital funding".

"That's typically not how capital dollars are spent. Capital dollars are collected throughout the district and used for the best good of the entire district of where it's needed most," she said.

"Opposed to following the student to a particular site or particular location."