Charges Pending In Death Of Toddler Left In Daycare's Van

Charges are pending after a 3-year-old boy was found dead inside a van at an Orlando daycare.

Myles Hill was one of several children being transferred from the Little Miracles Academy at 900 Plymouth Avenue to the location at 2514 W. Colonial Drive. When he wasn’t brought Monday night, the grandmother called 911 and also called the daycare.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said they believe the child was left in the car all day Monday.

“Criminal charges are pending on the daycare worker," Mina said. "The daycare worker has been very cooperative and is obviously extremely distraught. The Department of Children and Families is conducting and institutional investigation.”

The daycare was cited by the Department of Children and Families last month for failing to keep complete transportation logs. According to NoHeatStroke.Org, a tracking site, 32 children have died in cars so far this year, including five in Florida.