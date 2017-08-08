An On-Campus Football Stadium Could Be In USF’s Future

During the more than 20 years the University of South Florida has had a football team, one question has hung over the program: are the Bulls ever going to get an on-campus stadium?

Calling it the first step in a long process, USF Athletic Director Mark Harlan and other university officials heralded the findings of a year-long, initial feasibility study.

The report identified properties in two different zones where an on-campus stadium might work: one on the southwestern side of the Tampa campus, the other on the southeastern side.

The proposed stadium would seat between forty and fifty thousand and cost $200 million.

Since state funds and tuition can't pay for a stadium, identifying potential funding sources is the new priority, said Harlan.

"That's really what the next step is all about, it's about the financial, you know, the modeling that it would take to get us there,” said Harlan, “and what are the different avenues we would take to get to the numbers that we need to get to."

Harlan adds that even if a stadium were to be approved, the process would take at least five to seven years. USF signed a six-year deal to continue playing at Raymond James Stadium earlier this year.