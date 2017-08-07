© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Ex-lawmaker In Court To Ask For Fraud Verdict To Be Tossed

By WMFE Staff
Published August 7, 2017 at 8:22 AM EDT
Photo: File, Catherine Welch
Photo: File, Catherine Welch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is due in court for a hearing on her request to have a judge reverse a jury's verdict that found her guilty of using funds from a charity for children as a personal slush fund.
Brown was convicted of taking money raised for the One Door for Education Foundation and lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms. Her attorneys argue that the judge erred by removing a juror who said he received guidance about Brown's innocence from what he described as "the holy spirit." Prosecutors say the judge had no legal choice but to remove the juror. U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan does not have to rule on the request on Monday.

