Intersection: Breakfast & Brunch

PB & J is a school lunch staple. But how about Peanut Butter and Jelly as ingredients for a gourmet breakfast or brunch?

Orlando Weekly Restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara is the author of Gourmet Breakfasts for the Genius. One of the contributors to the cookbook is food network star Emily Ellyn, and they take these classic ingredients in a whole new direction.

"I saw a lot of these cookbooks that were focused on quick and easy, fast and cheap recipes, and I thought, why not do something completely the opposite of that, focus on recipes that are somewhat complex and challenging and will test the home cook," says Kara.

Kara prepares Hong Kong style french toast and silk stocking tea, and Ellyn prepares wine jelly snow cones with peanut butter powder.

And they talk about where to breakfast and brunch in Orlando.