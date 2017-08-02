© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Direct Flights Start Between Paris and Orlando

By Renata Sago
Published August 2, 2017 at 4:00 AM EDT
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It's going to be easier to fly between the City of Light and the City Beautiful.

Direct flights started this week between Paris and Orlando.

Norwegian Airlines started the weekly service on Monday between Charles de Gaulle Airport and Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando-bound flights from Paris take place on Mondays. The return flights from Orlando leave Monday nights and arrive in Paris on Tuesdays.

Previous direct service between Orlando and Paris was operated by Air France, but it ended in 2012.

Tags
Central Florida NewsparisOrlando International AirporttravelTransportation
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details