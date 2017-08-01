© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tropical Depression Emily Moving Out Over The Atlantic 

By WMFE Staff
Published August 1, 2017 at 6:07 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Depression Emily is moving out over the Atlantic early Tuesday, a day after slogging across the Florida peninsula, where it brought drenching rain and power outages.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression's maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (48 kph). Forecasters say slight strengthening is possible during the day but the poorly-organized depression is expected to stop being a tropical system within a day or two. The depression is centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north-northeast of Vero Beach, Florida, and is moving east-northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).

