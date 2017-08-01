© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: The Battle Over Health Insurance; Big Spending In Political Campaigns

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 1, 2017 at 10:07 AM EDT
Capitol Building. Photo: Max Pixel.
Capitol Building. Photo: Max Pixel.

The Republican quest to repeal and replace Obamacare didn’t get the votes it needed. So where does the debate over health insurance go from here, and what does it mean for the one point seven million Floridians signed up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act?

Intersection's Matthew Peddie is joined by political analysts Dick Batchelor & Chris Carmody, taking the pulse on the health insurance battle in Florida and getting an update on big spending campaigns from the Governor’s mansion to Capitol Hill.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionBill NelsonMarco RubioAffordable Care ActDonald Trumpstephanie murphy
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details