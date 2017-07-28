Intersection: Chase Shellee

A few years ago, Singer songwriter Chase Shellee caught the West Nile virus and returned home to recover. It was a slow and exhausting recovery one that made her want to give up, but she didn’t. And out the experience came her latest album ‘High on Maybe.’

Shellee said that she started singing as a hobby, and then it turned into a career. She started singing in church, and then started writing and singing her own stories around 7 or 8 years old.

Her sound as a musician can be described as jazz or blues, but she said she doesn't like to conform to either one.

She later moved to Orlando from the Philippines. When she was in New York she got the West Nile virus and had to move back home, and was felt physically depleted.

"I just got back into writing, I got back into music, and going back to that maybe. Maybe I can do this, Maybe I can keep going. Sometimes even when hope seems too much to even reach for, we can reach for maybe," Shellee said.

Shellee said her biggest inspirations are Tori Amos, Bjork, P.J. Harvey, and Nina Simone.