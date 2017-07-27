© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Museum Ponders 3rd Party Review After 69-yr-old Manatee Dies 

By WMFE Staff
Published July 27, 2017 at 7:16 AM EDT
Snooty the manatee./Photo: Wiki Commons
Snooty the manatee./Photo: Wiki Commons

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida museum where a 69-year-old manatee got trapped in a maintenance tube and drowned is strongly considering a third-party death review.
The South Florida Museum told the  Herald-Tribune on Wednesday that they are reaching out to the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership to find the appropriate people to evaluate the circumstances that led to the death of the beloved manatee. Spokeswoman Jessica Schubick said they don't want to go through an official channel and are not considering state wildlife officials. Officials said the 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) marine mammal got in the 30-by-30 inch (75-by-75 centimeter) tube Sunday but was not able to turn around. Manatees can stay underwater for 20 minutes but cannot swim backward. The museum says Snooty was certified in 2015 as the longest-living manatee in captivity.

