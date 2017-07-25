Election To Replace Florida Senator Who Resigned Over Slur

MIAMI (AP) — Voters will choose a replacement for a Florida legislator who resigned after using a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues.

The Tuesday election features three Republicans and two Democrats contending for the seat based in Miami-Dade County. The winners of the primary will advance to a special election on Sept. 26. Former State Sen. Frank Artiles resigned in April, four days after he used the slur and vulgarities at a private club near the state Capitol. He later apologized on the Senate floor. Three former legislators are vying for the seat, including Jose Felix Diaz, an attorney who once competed on the reality show hosted by Donald Trump. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2014.