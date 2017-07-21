© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Explore Your Identity At An Orlando Exhibit

By Crystal Chavez
Published July 21, 2017 at 12:55 PM EDT
Orlando Science Center
Orlando Science Center

A temporary traveling exhibit at the Orlando Science Center is riding the wave of popularity enjoyed by genealogy websites, but adding an interactive flair. It’s called “Identity: An Exhibition Of You.”

The science center’s Jeff Stanford said the exhibit explores the science of our similarities, and how they relate to our unique identities.

"You can explore your physical, psychological and social identity and it really kind of stimulates a lot of curiosity and questions and exploration, makes us all take a step back and look at truly why we are the way we are," said Stanford.

For example you can learn about how DNA determines your appearance. One area of the exhibit takes your photo and ages it, another lets you compare your fingerprints to others.

Listen to the Spotlight interview to hear more about this exhibit. Click on the audio player above!

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightCultureSpotlight
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details