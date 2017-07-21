Spotlight: Explore Your Identity At An Orlando Exhibit

A temporary traveling exhibit at the Orlando Science Center is riding the wave of popularity enjoyed by genealogy websites, but adding an interactive flair. It’s called “Identity: An Exhibition Of You.”

The science center’s Jeff Stanford said the exhibit explores the science of our similarities, and how they relate to our unique identities.

"You can explore your physical, psychological and social identity and it really kind of stimulates a lot of curiosity and questions and exploration, makes us all take a step back and look at truly why we are the way we are," said Stanford.

For example you can learn about how DNA determines your appearance. One area of the exhibit takes your photo and ages it, another lets you compare your fingerprints to others.

