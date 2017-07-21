© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Unity, Rapid Growth Focus of Mayor Dyer's State of the City Address

By Radio Intern
Published July 21, 2017 at 11:11 AM EDT
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer/ Photo: City of Orlando.
Orlando can become a cutting-edge city and a better place to live through unity and cooperation. That was the main theme of Mayor Buddy Dyer’s annual State of the City Address Friday.

Mayor Dyer began by remembering last year’s Pulse tragedy and the unifying effect it had on Orlando, before turning his sights on the future.

He outlined plans to improve public transportation by connecting SunRail to Orlando International Airport via shuttle. He also expressed a desire to promote environmental sustainability, aiming to use renewable energy for all city operation by 2030.

Dyer focused on the importance of balancing economic growth with the needs of residents, especially the need for affordable housing.

“We’re transforming from our role as that young upstart, that teenager, to a more mature global city -- this transition will impact every single one of us. Incredible opportunities lie ahead, but so do big challenges,” Dyer said.

Dyer paid tribute to fallen Orlando police Lieutenant Debra Clayton by inviting her family and some of the students she mentored. He also acknowledged the accomplishments of law enforcement and fire rescue.

With fourteen years in office, Dyer is Orlando's longest-serving mayor.

Radio Intern
