Family Of Missing Teen Fisherman Sues Other Boy's Family

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The mother of a Florida teenager who disappeared along with his friend while on a boating trip is suing the other child's parents and grandfather, alleging they were negligent in letting the boys go out on the ocean alone.

The mother of Perry Cohen filed suit Friday against the family of Austin Stephanos. The boys were 14 when they disappeared off the Palm Beach County coast in July 2015, launching a massive search. They were never found. Pamela Cohen alleges Austin's mother Carly Black, his father William Blu Stephanos and grandfather Richard Black Jr. should have stopped the boys from taking the Stephanos' 19-foot boat onto the ocean with a storm approaching. Attorney George Harris, who represents the Blacks, did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.