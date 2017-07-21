© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Conversation: Tackling Brevard County’s Septic Systems

By Amy Green
Published July 21, 2017 at 12:14 AM EDT
Leesa Souto with the Marine Resources Council/Photo: Amy Green, WMFE
More than 80,000 septic systems are in Brevard County, and the vast majority of them contribute to groundwater that ends up in the troubled Indian River Lagoon.

A $303 million lagoon cleanup is getting underway after county voters last fall overwhelming approved a sales tax funding it. Among the biggest targets: septic systems.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green met up with Leesa Souto of the Marine Resources Council to find out how the septic systems and restoration effort is going.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
