© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

120-Acre Wildfire Outside Titusville: Contained

By Amy Green
Published July 21, 2017 at 12:11 PM EDT
Photo: Seminole County Fire Department
Photo: Seminole County Fire Department

A 120-acre wildfire outside of Titusville is contained.

Lightning sparked the blaze in the Seminole Ranch Conservation Area, in a marshy area on the east side. The fire did not threaten any homes.

Crews of the Florida Forest Service and St. Johns River Water Management District managed the blaze by burning surrounding areas, causing the fire to die out more quickly.

Drought conditions this spring sparked one of Florida's worst wildfire seasons in years.

Statewide more than 100,000 acres burned, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency and forcing evacuations and closures of highways, including in central Florida.

Water managers say the region's groundwater remains low despite recent rains.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentwildfire
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details