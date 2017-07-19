Sinkhole Opens In The Villages

A home in the villages has been deemed too dangerous to live in

That’s because a sinkhole opened up on the private property.

Lt. John Longacre, emergency resource specialist for The Villages Public Safety Department, said the house that is next to the sinkhole can’t be lived in until it’s fixed and checked out by an engineer.

“I would say it's about 20 feet across and about 12 to 15 feet deep,” said Longacre.

The sinkhole started opening up Monday and got progressively bigger. The Villages had another sinkhole about two year ago and has had others on golf courses. Longarce said no one was hurt.

He said central Florida typically will see more sinkholes after a drought followed by heavy rain.