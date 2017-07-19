© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After Legal Battle, Moon Mission Artifact Heads To Auction

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 19, 2017 at 11:45 AM EDT
Lunar sample return bag used by Neil Armstron on Apollo 11 mission to collect moon rocks. Photo: Southeby's
A piece of history from the first manned mission to the moon is up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York Thursday after a legal tug of war between NASA and a private collector.

Neil Armstrong’s lunar sample return bag is slated to fetch more than $2 million. According to Sotheby’s, it’s the only item of its kind available for public purchase.

A collector found the bag on an auction website in 2015, and paid less than $1,000 for it. She sent it to NASA to authenticate it. Then, the agency refused to send it back, saying it never should have been sold in the first place.

The collector sued NASA and received the item back. Now, it’s up for auction.

The auction house plans to offer more than 100 more space related items for bidding, including a photograph of Buzz Aldrin, snapped by Armstrong on the lunar surface. The two landed at Tranquility Base 48 years ago during the Apollo 11 mission.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
